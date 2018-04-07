A daughter has her father's stolen ashes returned to her

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - After four months, a daughter had her father's ashes returned to her.

Elyse Brink's father died December, 2017 in Oklahoma. She then had her father's ashes shipped to her home in Tucson.

The box the ashes were in was stolen right off her porch back in December and she has been looking for them ever since.

Months later, she received a call from the postal inspector with the news that her father's ashes had been found.

Brink met with an inspector who gave her the box, which had already been opened. She says everything was still inside and her father's ashes now in her possession.

Officials say a woman who was walking her dog in a nearby alley, found a box and when she looked inside she found an urn. She immediately called law enforcement and the ashes were picked up the same day.

Inspectors say they are still looking for the person who originally stole the package. They encourage anyone with information to report it to authorities.