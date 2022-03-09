9th annual 2022 Adventures in Nature Contest

TUCSON, Ariz. — It's time to take out your cameras for the 9th Annual 2022 Adventure in Nature Contests.

Arizona students ages 13-18 can submit their nature photos to the contest.

Organizers say the photos should showcase the state's natural beauty, wildlife, and people.

The top 10 winners will receive up to $10,000 in prize money and photo books and more.

Winners will be announced during a virtual award show May 5, 2022, and have their photos by the contest's sponsors.

The deadline for submitting photos is midnight April 15, 2022.

To enter the contest click here.

