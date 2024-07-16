9-year-old found dead on couch on Westside; father arrested on multiple charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 38-year-old male was charged with two felony counts of Child Abuse and one felony count of Negligent Homicide after his 9-year-old son was found dead on a couch by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

On July 14, 2024, at approximately 5:15 p.m., deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Tucson Mountain District, responded to the 6000 block of North Pelto Path for a rescue follow-up.

Upon arrival, the deputies found the child dead inside the residence. The father, Joseph Antonsen, was inside the residence when the deputies arrived.

Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Unit responded to collect evidence and interview witnesses. The detectives’ investigation revealed that the child had been on a couch for an “extended period of time.”

Based on the investigation, Antonsen was arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on those charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

