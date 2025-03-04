Watch Now
89-year-old Sahuarita woman dies after car crashes into tree

An 89-year-old Sahuarita woman died Tuesday morning after crashing her car into a tree.

Marcia Jones was driving south on Nogales Highway, south of East Sahuarita Road, when the car left the road and struck a tree, according to a news release from Sahuarita Police Department.

Sahuarita Police and Santa Rita Fire attempted life-saving measures, but Jones died at the scene.

Jones was wearing a seatbelt, the news release said. Speed and impairment do not seem to have contributed.

Preliminary information indicates a medical issue may have caused the crash, the news release said.

