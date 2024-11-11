83-year-old woman struck, killed by car in Midtown

An 83-year-old woman was struck and killed by a driver who was allegedly impaired in midtown Friday night.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Eleanore C. Johnson was crossing in an implied crosswalk at just before 9 p.m., in the 3000 block of North Alvernon Way, when she was struck by a 2022 Toyota Tacoma, traveling north.

The Tacoma drove off, but returned about ten minutes later, the news release said.

During the investigation, detectives determined the driver, identified as 38-year-old Carlos V. Pina, had switched seats with the passenger of the Tacoma before returning to the scene, the news release said.

TPD determined Pina was impaired at the time of the crash, the news release said. Pina was charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal collision and child abuse, since he also had a juvenile passenger in the car.

The passenger who switched seats with Pina was charged with hindering prosecution.