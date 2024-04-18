Watch Now
82-year-old woman dies following crash on Northside

Tucson Police vehicle
Megan Meier
Tucson Police vehicle
Posted at 10:44 AM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 13:44:48-04

An 82-year-old woman died in the hospital after being involved in a car crash Wednesday morning near North Oracle Road and West River Road.

Geraldine E. McAndrews was driving a 2005 Ford Escape SUV south on Oracle, and was attempting to turn left onto West Genematas Drive, when she was struck by a BMW going north, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department.

McAndrews was wearing her seatbelt at the time. She was transported to Banner University Medical Center with what were thought to be serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

TPD was notified several hours later that McAndrews had died, the news release said.

The driver of the BMW, a 49-year-old male, was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

