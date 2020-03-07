82-year-old with record of bank robberies convicted again

PHOENIX (AP) — An 82-year-old man who spent most of his adult life behind bars for stealing from banks was convicted again for robbing an Arizona credit union.

Authorities say Robert Krebs carried out the 2018 heist in Tucson as he struggled to adjust to life outside prison. Jurors found Krebs guilty Wednesday in a Tucson armed bank robbery.

He served more than 30 years for a 1981 Florida bank robbery and was sentenced to three years in prison after a 1966 conviction in Chicago for embezzling $72,000 from a bank.

He served an additional 17 years in Arizona for theft and armed robbery convictions.