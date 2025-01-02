81-year-old woman dies in New Year's Day crash on Southwest side

An 81-year-old woman died after being involved in a car crash on Tucson's southwest side, Jan. 1.

Martha Saldivar was driving westbound on West Valencia Road when she veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into another vehicle at the Mark Road intersection, according to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Saldivar was inside of her vehicle bleeding when deputies arrived, but told deputies she was feeling fine and did not need medical attention, the news release said.

She agreed to be evaluated and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The medical examiner contacted PCSD that evening to notify that Saldivar had died during surgery.

The two occupants of the other vehicle were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.