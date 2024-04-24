Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

81-year-old man dies in rollover down embankment on Southeast side

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 2:24 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 17:53:23-04

An 81-year-old man died after being involved in a rollover on Tucson's south-east side Tuesday.

Thomas Henry Billeter was driving south on Houghton Road, south of East Escalante Road, at 10 a.m. when his Volkswagen made a hard right turn and drove off the road, according to Tucson Police Department.

The vehicle rolled numerous times down a steep embankment. Billeter was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives were notified later in the day that he had died.

No other vehicles were involved in the rollover. Investigators are trying to determine if a medical issue caused the driver to veer off the road.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood