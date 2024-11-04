80-year-old woman killed in October car crash dies over the weekend

An 80-year-old woman involved in a car crash on Oct. 20 died from her injuries over the weekend.

The woman, identified as Guadalupe Garcia, was attempting to make a left turn in her Ford Focus at just after 12:30 p.m., from eastbound Broadway onto northbound Columbus Boulevard. She was struck by a Ford Escape driven by 22-year-old Huntre Blake Shepherd, traveling northbound on Columbus in his Ford Escape, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department.

Garcia was transported to Banner University Main where she died from her injuries, Saturday, Nov. 2. Shepherd was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Neither driver was impaired at the time, the news release said.

Shepherd was arrested on Oct. 30 on suspicion of aggravated assault. Because Garcia has now died, the case will be presented to the Pima County Attorney's Office.

