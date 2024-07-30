80-year-old motorcyclist struck by jeep on Southside dies while in hospital

An 80-year-old man who was struck while riding his motorcycle on Tucson's southside on July 22, died from his injuries while in hospital, Saturday.

William Laird Ort was riding eastbound on Ajo Way at around 3 p.m., and was attempting to turn left onto northbound South Sixth Avenue, when he was struck by a Jeep Cherokee heading west on Ajo.

The driver of the Cherokee, a 36-year-old female, was not injured. Ort was transported to Banner University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the jeep was issued a citation for failure to stop for a red light. Ort was cited for failure to yield to traffic while making a left turn.

Ort's condition declined while in hospital and on July 27 he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.