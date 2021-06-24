Watch
8 marijuana products being recalled by Arizona dispensaries

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Posted at 7:16 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 10:16:38-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Department of Health Services officials say dispensaries are voluntarily recalling eight marijuana products because of possible contamination.

They say no illnesses have been reported so far, and the move is just a precaution after Salmonella bacteria and Aspergillus fungus were detected in some samples.

Aspergillus can cause allergic reactions such as shortness of breath, coughing, fever and cold-like symptoms, often when the patient is already sick with another ailment. Symptoms from Salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Some people may also have nausea, vomiting or a headache.

