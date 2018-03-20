8 family members displaced following house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. - Eight family members were displaced following a house fire Monday.

Julian Herrera with TFD says the home is located in the area of 3000 E. Proctor Vista. Firefighters entered the home and encountered heavy smoke with almost no visibility. After cutting a ventilation hole in the roof they were able to control the flames.

All residents were safely evacuated and no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by TFD. They say it appears that this fire could have been electrical in nature, but that investigation is still ongoing.