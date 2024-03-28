78-year-old woman involved in Westside collision dies in hospital

A 78-year-old woman died in hospital Wednesday, March 27, from injuries she sustained in a car crash earlier in the month.

Kathleen Dianne Swanston was traveling eastbound in a Buick SUV on West Irvington Road March 11, and was trying to turn left onto Calle Santa Cruz when she was struck by a Chevrolet SUV heading the opposite direction.

There was no indication that either driver was impaired, according to a news release from Tucson Police.

Swanston was issued a citation for failure to yield while making a left turn and taken to Banner University Medical Center South. The 77-year-old driver of the Chevrolet SUV was also transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.