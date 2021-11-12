750 Thanksgiving meals to be given away to families in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With Thanksgiving Day just weeks away, families in need in the Tucson community will have the opportunity to grab a free packaged meal to create a traditional holiday meal.

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is hosting a free Thanksgiving drive-thru event to give 750 holiday meal packages for Tucson families in need November 20 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Manheim Tucson located at 7090 S. Craycroft Road.

Since the event is non-contact, families will be asked to remain in their vehicle to pickup the Thanksgiving packaged meal. Only one package will be handed out per vehicle, on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Our 2021 Thanksgiving Giveaways include giving away over $125,000 worth of Thanksgiving meals to 4,250 families across five cities, including Tucson. We all appreciate a good meal and know how sharing one with our families and friends can help spread light and cheer. That’s why we are grateful to be able to offset the cost of preparing a Thanksgiving meal so that more families can enjoy a traditional holiday dinner with loved ones,” shared attorney Kevin Rowe. He also added, “These Thanksgiving Giveaways are just one example of how we reach out to offer a helping hand to local community members that may be struggling to make ends meet. Next up is our annual 25 Days of Giving contest that kicks off the day after Thanksgiving.”

The law firm will also host additional giveaways in Phoenix, Albuquerque, Las Vegas, and Chicago.

For more information about Lerner and Rowe’s Tucson Thanksgiving Giveaway, visit here.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

