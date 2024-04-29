75-year-old cyclist dies after colliding with car in Midtown

A 75-year-old cyclist was struck and killed by a Nissan Altima in Midtown Thursday.

Frank Johnson was riding his bicycle on the north side of East Fort Lowell Road, near North Treat Avenue, when Johnson attempted to cross the street, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department. The Altima, heading west on Fort Lowell, collided with Johnson as he was trying to cross, the news release said.

The driver of the Altima stopped after the crash and cooperated with law enforcement. Tucson Police determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Johnson was transported to Banner University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, the news release said.

The area near East Fort Lowell Road and East Treat Avenue has a marked crosswalk and a High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk signal. The signal was not on at the time of the crash, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.