75 migrants taken into custody near Lukeville

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A large group of 75 migrants were found near Lukeville, Arizona, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

Of the large group, most of the migrants were adults and families, says Chief Modlin in a post.

Several agents arrived to take the migrants into custody and many other agents continue to find groups along the border.

