Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

72-year-old woman bitten by rattlesnake in Sahuarita

Rattlesnake
N/A
Rattlesnake
Rattlesnake
Posted

A 72-year-old woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning, after being bitten by a rattlesnake in front of her home in Sahuarita.

The woman was stepping onto her front porch in the 15000 block of Rancho Resort, when she was bitten. The snake was coiled in a pile of leaves near the front door, according to a social media post from Santa Rita Fire District.

Emergency crews treated her at the scene, then transported the woman to Banner University Medical Center, where she is in stable condition, the post said. No other injuries were reported and the scene was quickly contained.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MONSOON WATCH 2025
Find the stories in your neighborhood