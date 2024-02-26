7-year-old girl dies after being struck by SUV on Westside

A 7-year-old girl was struck by an SUV while riding her bike through a mobile home community on Tucson's west side Friday.

Leilani Flores was riding bicycles just before 5:30 p.m. with a second female, northbound on the southbound side of the road within the community, when a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe making a left turn to go south collided with them, according to a news release from Tucson Police.

The driver of the Tahoe immediately stopped and rendered aid. Flores was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital, the news release said.

The second female sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Tucson Police determined the driver was not impaired at the time. No charges or citations have been issued.

The investigation remains ongoing.