7 people charged with distribution of fentanyl, meth on Tohono O'odham Nation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nina Buendia, Patricia Garcia, Kayloni Guerra, Ernesto Martin, Michael Cory Norris, and Mount Vernon Robinson, of Sells, and Travis Lopez, of Covered Wells, were indicted last week on charges of distribution of fentanyl or methamphetamine.

The indictments mark the conclusion of a community impact initiative on the Tohono O’odham Nation that started in August 2022 and involved enforcement action on 27 methamphetamine or fentanyl transactions in the Sells and Covered Wells communities.

In addition to interdicting hand-to-hand drug sales, agents executed multiple residential search warrants and recovered an additional 157 grams of methamphetamine, 695 grams of fentanyl, two handguns, three rifle magazines, 264 rounds of ammunition and U.S. currency. Lopez, who is a prohibited possessor, was also indicted on felon in possession of firearm charges.

Homeland Security Investigations Sells and the Bureau of Indian Affairs conducted the investigation in these cases, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tohono O’odham Police Department. The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Tucson, will be handling the prosecution.