$7 million in funding for wildfire prevention heads to Southern Arizona counties

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire announced there's new funding going to several communities more prone to wildfire damages.

The money comes from USDA Forest Service as part of their Community Wildfire Defense Grants.

$7 million is going to several counties, including Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise, to help fire departments create or update their wildfire protection plans.

According to the department, these plan designs will provide for wildfire risk reduction, build fire-adapted communities, prioritize hazardous fuels reduction work, and promote fire training to ensure an efficient response between local fire departments, the state, and federal land management agencies.

The state said having those plans in place makes it easier for firefighters to control fires faster, which in turn lowers the risk.

The funding will also pay for more training to help firefighters prepare.

