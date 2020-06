TUCSON, Ariz. — More than 7,000 Tucson Electric Power customers throughout Tucson area are currently without power Sunday.

According to the TEP outage map, the cause of the outage is under investigation, and power is expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m. tonight.

