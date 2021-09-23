6th grade artist in Tucson getting national attention

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A student artist from Tucson is getting national recognition for one of his pieces.

Santiago Platt is a 6th grade student at Saint Cyril Catholic School.

His art teacher, like so many others, uses an online portfolio website to display student work.

The platform that they use, Artsonia, picks an "artist of the week" through votes on the website. Last week, Santiago's piece won!

Santiago says he is happy to represent his school and Tucson.

"In art class, I'm a little bit ahead so I'm kinda just redrawing or coming up with another project," he said. "Never give up, or just keep going."

Each artist of the week wins a $50 gift card to Blick Art Materials and $100 for their school.

