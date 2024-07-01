68-year-old woman dies following car crash on Tucson's Eastside

A 68-year-old woman was killed while navigating a left turn on Tucson's east side Saturday.

Candace Ann Zenor was driving a 2018 Nissan Murano west on East 22nd Street and was attempting to turn left onto South Sarnoff Drive at around 9:15 p.m. when she was struck by a 2018 Dodge Caravan, according to a news release from Tucson Police.

Zenor was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital where she died from her injuries. The driver of the Caravan was also taken to the hospital, but with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined that that Caravan's driver, a 35-year-old woman, was traveling above the 40 miles-per-hour speed limit, the news release said. Tucson Police also determined the Caravan driver was impaired at the time of collision.

Charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

