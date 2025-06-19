Watch Now
68-year-old motorcyclist dies in hospital after Midtown crash

A 68-year-old motorcyclist died in hospital Tuesday, following a crash in midtown, June 7.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, David Edward Verner was riding his Harley eastbound on Grant Road, when he made a right turn to go southbound on Swan.

At the same time, a Lincoln Town Car was turning left from westbound Grant, also onto southbound Swan.

The two vehicles collided and Verner crashed as a result. He was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition was determined to be stable following initial treatment, but TPD was informed Tuesday that he died in the hospital.

The driver of the Town Car, a 36-year-old woman, was not injured.

Failure to yield while making a right turn on red by the motorcyclist was the major contributing factor of the crash, the news release said. The investigation is ongoing.

