67-year-old dead after two-vehicle incident on Fort Lowell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 67-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Fort Lowell Road and Columbus Boulevard on Thursday night, the Tucson Police Department announced in a press release.

First responders from TPD and the Tucson Fire Department arrived at the scene shortly before 7:00 p.m. on November 21.

The driver of a green 2014 Subaru Forester, identified as Jonas Ramanavicius, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

The other driver, an adult female operating a red 1999 Honda CR-V, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic Unit Detectives responded to the scene to investigate further.

According to their findings, the Honda CR-V was traveling westbound on Fort Lowell Road and attempting a left turn onto southbound Columbus Boulevard.

Ramanavicius was traveling eastbound on Fort Lowell Road when the vehicles collided.

An Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit officer evaluated the CR-V’s driver at the hospital and determined that she was not impaired.

Investigators identified failure to yield during the left turn as the primary contributing factor in the collision.

No charges or citations have been issued at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

KGUN 9 will provide updates as more information becomes available.