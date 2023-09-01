66-year-old woman dies after car crash on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arlethia Rosine King, 66, died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-car crash on Aug. 28 at the intersection of East Ajo Way and South Third Avenue.

Tucson Police Department officers and Tucson Fire Department personnel responded to a crash on the morning of Aug. 28 involving a white 2010 Ford Edge and a silver 2001 Toyota Sequoia. King, the driver of the Toyota, was transported to Banner University Medical Center. TPD was notified Thursday that King had died from the injuries.

The driver of the Ford was also transported to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries.

After conducting interviews and evaluating roadway evidence, detectives determined that the Ford was traveling eastbound on Ajo Way when it went left of center across a center multipurpose lane and struck the Toyota that was traveling westbound on Ajo in the median lane. It was determined that the driver was impaired at the time of the collision. Charges against the driver are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

King's next of kin have been notified.