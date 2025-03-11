66-year-old man struck, killed by SUV in Marana

A 66-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV in Marana on Saturday night.

According to a news release from Marana Police, Robert Penland was in the southbound lanes of North Thornydale Road, just north of West Ina Road, at about 7:14 p.m., when he was struck by a 2005 Lincoln Navigator.

Penland was pronounced dead at the scene. Marana Police determined Penland was not in a crosswalk at the time.

Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors, the news release said. No charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.