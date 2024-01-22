65-year-old woman struck and killed while trying to cross West River Road

A 65-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross West River Road, just east of North Oracle Road, Sunday night.

The woman, Donna Lorene Noletti, was attempting to cross River, north to south, at around 7 p.m. when she was struck by a black 2015 Ford Fusion heading westbound, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department.

The driver of the Fusion, a 37-year-old male, stopped and cooperated with the investigation, the news release said. TPD determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.

Noletti was not in a crosswalk when she was struck, according to the news release.