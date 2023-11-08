Watch Now
65-year-old man dies from injuries sustained following Southside hit and run

Tucson Police Department
Faith Abercrombie
Tucson Police Department
Posted at 1:09 PM, Nov 08, 2023
A 65-year-old man has died from injuries sustained from being hit by a Dodge Ram on Tucson's south side.

Michael Mena was crossing South 12th Avenue at West Valencia Road with another pedestrian when he was struck by the Ram just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 5, according to a news release from TPD.

The Ram fled the scene. It was located abandoned at a nearby park. 18-year-old Jesus Enrique Camacho Cesena, who TPD believed to be the driver, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run with serious injury/death, the news release said.

An officer from the DUI Unit determined that Cesena was not impaired, but he was driving with a suspended license.

Detectives determined that midblock crossing was the major contributing factor in the collision, but Cesena leaving the scene was the focus of the investigation.

Mena died from his injuries on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The investigation is ongoing.

