63-year-old man struck, killed while crossing Midtown intersection

A 63-year-old man was struck and killed while attempting to cross an intersection in Midtown, Monday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, Thomas Francis Wood was crossing the northbound lanes in a marked crosswalk at North Campbell Avenue and East Prince Road, when he was struck by a 2015 Jeep Wrangler, traveling north in the median lane.

Wood was declared dead at the scene.

The traffic light at the time of the incident was green for north and southbound traffic.

Tucson Police determined that the 51-year-old driving the Jeep was not impaired, the news release said.

Whether Wood was impaired or not, still has to be determined through medical records.

Tucson detectives believe Wood crossing against the red light was the contributing factor to his death.

The investigation is ongoing.