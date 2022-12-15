62 pounds of meth, 13 pounds of cocaine found at Port of Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection officers found a large amount of illegal drugs, including meth and cocaine, during three different incidents, according to Port of Nogales Director Michael W. Humphries.

On Wednesday, officers at the Port of Nogales came across fentanyl, meth and cocaine.

The illegal drugs were found in a gas tank, a speaker box in a car's trunk and strapped to a person.

A total of 230,000 fentanyl pills, 62.6 pounds of meth and 13 pounds of cocaine were seized, Director Humphries reveals.

