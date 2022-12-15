Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

62 pounds of meth, 13 pounds of cocaine found at Port of Nogales

FkDHfDTUYAALi8g.jfif
Customs and Border Protection
FkDHfDTUYAALi8g.jfif
Posted at 4:09 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 18:09:08-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection officers found a large amount of illegal drugs, including meth and cocaine, during three different incidents, according to Port of Nogales Director Michael W. Humphries.

On Wednesday, officers at the Port of Nogales came across fentanyl, meth and cocaine.

The illegal drugs were found in a gas tank, a speaker box in a car's trunk and strapped to a person.

A total of 230,000 fentanyl pills, 62.6 pounds of meth and 13 pounds of cocaine were seized, Director Humphries reveals.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 ANYWHERE YOU STREAM