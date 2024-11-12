Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

60-year-old man struck, killed by pickup truck on Southeast side

Tucson Police vehicle
Megan Meier
An adult male pedestrian was killed in a Sunday night hit-and-run, according to TPD.
Tucson Police vehicle
Posted

A 60-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck Monday night on Tucson's southeast side.

Scott Jockell was crossing South Craycroft Road near East 29th Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday, when he was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department.

Jockell was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk, the news release said. The driver of the Silverado stopped after hitting Jockell and cooperated with the investigation. Tucson Police found that the driver was not under the influence.

No charges or citations have been issued. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Videos

Arizona Basketball: A New Chapter
Find the stories in your neighborhood