60-year-old man struck, killed by pickup truck on Southeast side

A 60-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck Monday night on Tucson's southeast side.

Scott Jockell was crossing South Craycroft Road near East 29th Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday, when he was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department.

Jockell was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk, the news release said. The driver of the Silverado stopped after hitting Jockell and cooperated with the investigation. Tucson Police found that the driver was not under the influence.

No charges or citations have been issued. The investigation is ongoing.