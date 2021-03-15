6 people injured after car collides with train in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say at least six adults were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries after a vehicle crossed the track lines and hit the light rail passenger train in downtown Phoenix, causing it to derail.

The Phoenix Police Department responded to the crash on Washington Street and 11th Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

A reporter for The Associated Press who witnessed the crash says more than 10 people were aboard when it crashed. The six-car passenger train lifted off the tracks as it attempted to make a right turn, crashing into a fence setup for nearby construction. Five of the six train cars derailed.

