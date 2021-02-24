5G cell towers leaving Tucson residents concerned

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "It's making Tucson ugly," Meg Johnson a resident of Tucson said.

New 35-foot 5G towers are popping up all around the city, in an effort to bring 5G internet speeds to Tucson. However, some of these towers are ending up right in front of homes.

"I said why are you putting it right in front of my house," Carol Knowles recounted from when she first saw construction beginning of a tower in front of her house.

She had no warning that a tower was going to be built in front of her house. Now, she is worried that it is going to impact the amount of money she can sell her house for.

"When I pay my property taxes next time I am going to ask for a reduction," Knowles said. "I think this big thing in from of my house is not favorable."

Lucas Gebremariam, who lives in the Blenman-Elm neighborhood, said he wished it would fit the neighborhood better.

"In a nice neighborhood like this, you know do something to at least not make it so ugly."

City council members are now discussing the possibility for new 5G towers to be built on existing infrastructure like TEP power lines. If not there, then built in easements and alleys.