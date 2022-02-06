59-year-old Darryl Hughes shot and killed near Alvernon Way homicide investigation currently underway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Feb. 5, 2022, around 5:17 a.m Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of N. Alvernon Way. TPD located 59-year-old Darryl Hughes with gunshot trauma.

Darryl Hughes was then transported to Banner University where he passed away from his injuries. A Homicide investigation is currently underway and details are extremely limited.

Detectives are asking if you have any information call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

