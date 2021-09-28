Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

$570 million jackpot one of the largest in Powerball history

items.[0].videoTitle
If you're waiting for a big Powerball Jackpot to get lottery tickets, now might be the time to buy in.
Posted at 10:48 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 01:51:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're waiting for a big Powerball Jackpot to get lottery tickets, now might be the time to purchase your ticket.

This jackpot, that is estimated at $570 million is the 10th largest in Powerball history.

Previously, the last largest jackpot was in January when someone in Maryland won $731 million.

"Good luck to all the players, I hope I win myself, I'd buy a house," one Quik Trip customer said.

"We sell a lot of lottery in general but with the jackpot being so high I would say we've like doubled our sales inside for sure," one Quik Trip employee said.

Monday's $545 million drawing numbers are 21 - 22 - 39 - 44 - 60 and Powerball number 12.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!