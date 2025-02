A 57-year-old man was struck and killed while on East Aviation Highway, Wednesday night.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, Dale Anthony Lauzon was stationary and most likely in a crouched position in the westbound lanes of Aviation Highway, when he was struck by a 2018 Kia Soul.

Lauzon was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said.

Tucson Police determined the driver of the Soul was not impaired at the time of the crash.