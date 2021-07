56-year-old man dies while hiking trail in Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a hiker in Grand Canyon National Park has died after suffering some kind of medical emergency. Park officials say someone called the park’s dispatch center Monday morning about a man on the Bright Angel Trail needing assistance.

The caller said the hiker did not have a pulse. Bystanders attempted CPR on the 56-year-old man until a National Park Service rescue team arrived.

Rescuers pronounced him dead. Authorities say the man, whose name has not been released, was coming back from a day trip to Plateau Point. The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner will work together to determine an official cause of death.