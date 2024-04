A 55-year-old man was struck and killed while attempting to cross South Alvernon Way, Wednesday night.

William Ray Alexander was crossing Alvernon from west to east at East 25th Street, when he was struck by a Ford F-150 that was traveling southbound on Alvernon.

Alexander was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk at the time, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department.

Tucson police determined the driver was not impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision.