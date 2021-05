TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A winning lottery ticket was sold at a convenience store in Tucson recently.

In the latest Powerball drawing, a winning ticket worth $50,000 was found to have been sold at the Circle K located at 4802 N. Sabino Canyon Rd.

According to lottery officials, the person who won matched four out of the five winning numbers, which were: 12, 17, 20, 21, 26 with Powerball number 8.