50-year-old man killed in car crash on Southside

A 50-year-old man was killed in a car crash in the 2200 block of East Ajo Way Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Marco Antonio Rivera, Jr., was attempting to make a left turn in his Nissan Altima, into a parking lot from the eastbound lanes, when he was struck by a Ford F250 pickup heading west.

Rivera died at the scene. The occupants of the truck were uninjured.

Tucson Police determined that driver of the truck was not impaired at the time of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.