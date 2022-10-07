50 pounds of meth found in backpacks during traffic stop near San Miguel

A U.S. citizen is facing charges after agents found 50 pounds of meth near San Miguel, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

Agents stopped a white car near San Miguel and found concealed meth hidden inside backpacks.

The smuggler was arrested and agents will be working with the Drug Enforcement Administration of Phoenix in the investigation, says Chief Modlin.

