50-acre wildfire burning in Cochise Stronghold

Evacuations order has been lifted
Larry Wherli
A wildland fire in Cochise Stronghold has caused evacuation from the campground on Dragoon Road, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office's Facebook.
Posted at 4:05 PM, Feb 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-23 19:44:10-05

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wildland fire in Cochise Stronghold forced some evacuations from the campground on Dragoon Road Tuesday, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office's Facebook.

The fire is about one and half miles from the campground on Dragoon Road, CCSO says. At this time the fire is moving north, where residents in the area were evacuated.

CCSO the evacuation order has been lifted as of 4:24 p.m. Tuesday, but the area will remain in Pre-Evacuation (SET) status.

SSVEC electric company crews are on scene to check out power poles and to restore any power lost in the area, CCSO says.

The fire is estimated at 50 acres, according to CCSO. It is advised to avoid the area.

Pearce-Sunsites Fire, Stateland, Forest Service and CCSO are on scene assisting in road closures.

