$50,000 winning lotto ticket sold in Benson

Posted at 10:37 AM, Jan 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-14 12:37:11-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three Arizonans are $50,000 richer after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

Lottery officials say one of the winning tickets was sold in Benson at the Safeway on 599 West 4th Street. The other two were sold at a Circle K in Scottsdale on 10050 East Mountain View Road and in Phoenix at the Pilot Travel Center on 6700 West Latham Street.

The $50,000 tickets matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball number, a lottery spokesperson said.

The winning numbers were 4, 19, 23, 25, 49, and a Powerball number of 14.

