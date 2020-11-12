Menu

$50,000 and $10,000 lottery tickets sold in Tucson last week still unclaimed

An undated image of a Mega Millions ticket
Posted at 10:40 AM, Nov 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-12 12:40:13-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Three lucky Arizonans purchased a winning lottery ticket last week, but the tickets have not yet been claimed.

According to the Arizona Lottery, the three tickets were purchased at three different locations

$10,000 Mega Millions ticket from the 11/3 drawing

  • Sold at Bashas at 99 S Higley Rd in Gilbert
  • Winning numbers: 7, 31, 44, 45, 55, Mega Ball number 19

$50,000 Powerball ticket from the 11/4 drawing

  • Sold at Speedway at 10505 N. Oracle Rd in Oro Valley
  • Winning numbers: 23, 32, 33, 45, 49, Powerball number 14

$10,000 Mega Millions ticket form the 11/6 drawing

  • Sold at Frys Food Store at 555 E Grant Rd in Tucson
  • Winning numbers: 18, 24, 27, 34, 60, Mega Ball number 2

The tickets will expire 18- days from the date of the drawing.

