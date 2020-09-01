5 socially-distanced outdoor activities in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a number of entertainment options to shut down in the Old Pueblo.

Movie theaters are dark, several bars are closed, and many of Tucsonans' favorite annual events are canceled.

There is still one place that's open where social-distancing is possible - the outdoors!

Here are five activities that you can try:

A walk in the park

Taking a stroll through one of Tucson's parks is a great way to stretch your legs. Tucson Parks & Recreation says it's best to visit less-busy locations. Here are their favorites: Alvernon, Riverview, Tahoe, Rio Vista Natural Resource Parks, La Madera and Limberlost Family Park. FIND A PARK

A round of golf

You can still practice your backswing during the pandemic. The Old Pueblo has several wide-open golf courses where you can keep your distance. Some local favorites include Silverbell, Randolph, and El Rio.

Mountain biking

Exercise is a great way to reduce built-up stress. A great outdoor option to get your heart pumping is mountain biking! The southwest has several trails scattered throughout the desert landscape. For more recommendations,

visit Mountain Bike Tucson's Facebook page.

Camping in the wild

Isolation and camping go hand-in-hand. Whether you pitch a tent, or haul a trailer, camping in the great outdoors is the perfect solution for those wanting a change of scenery. KGUN 9 recommends the White Mountains, Oracle, and the Dragoon Mountains.

Drive-in movie

Drive-in theaters have made a comeback since the coronavirus arrived in Tucson. Both El Toro Flicks and Cactus Drive-in are showing Hollywood classics.