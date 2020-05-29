Menu

5 residents displaced after southwest side mobile home fire

Tucson Fire Department
The Tucson Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire near the southwest side late night Thursday.
Posted at 6:42 AM, May 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-29 09:42:12-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire near the southwest side late night Thursday.

TFD says crews responded to the area of 4500 block of South Mission Road around 11:51 p.m. after multiple 911 calls were made reporting smoke and flames.

Upon arrival, crews pulled a hose line to the front of the house to extinguish the fire and search for any occupants.

The residents were able to safely evacuate the home before firefighters arrived.

Crews then pulled a second hose to contain the fire on the exterior of the home, while utilities were secured, according to TFD.

The fire was contained in under six minutes after arrival.

There were no injuries reported.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

