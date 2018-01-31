5 Goodyear students get ill after ingesting edible marijuana

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say five students at a charter school in Goodyear got ill after ingesting edible marijuana.

It appears one student brought the edibles to the Incito School on Tuesday and Goodyear police say the children believed they were eating gummy candies.

The five students between the ages of 10 and 11 reported experiencing light-headedness and stomach aches.

Goodyear Fire Department officials say the five were evaluated and treated by firefighters and then released to the care of their parents.

Police say students and parents will be interviewed as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.