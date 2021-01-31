5 baby goats born at local animal sanctuary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A litter of five baby goats were recently born at a non-profit animal sanctuary in Tucson.

HoofsnHorns Farm Sanctuary says the mother was suffering from medical issues that could have compromised the pregnancy, so they took her in and gave her the care she needed to deliver the babies.

The veterinarian team helped the mother deliver all five babies.

Founder and CEO Shelby Brawley said "Lo and behold there was another one and it was another girl, so we've been told that the odds are like one in 10,000 to have quince, and a lot of times they are not all healthy, and we still don't know what the odds are of having all females. And they are absolutely all perfect."

The sanctuary typically takes in older or special-needs animals, Brawley says. Since these babies aren't in those categories, the sanctuary has made the decision that all five babies will stay together, and stay at the sanctuary for people to visit and get to know the baby goats.

For now, you can see all the little ones on HoofsnHorns Farm Sanctuary Facebook page.

HoofsnHorns Farm Sanctuary is located at 9740 W Lariat Drive.